A student from Dubuque has tied for first-place honors in the Iowa Composers Forum’s 21st annual student competition, according to a press release.
Evan Erickson, a Dubuque Hempstead High School student, received recognition for his piece, “Mini Fantasy in Sonata Form.”
Selected winning compositions will be performed at an Iowa Composers Forum Festival of New Music. First-place winners receive $125. All entrants also receive a one-year membership to the Iowa Composers Forum.
Erickson studies composition with Amy Dunker, of Clarke University in Dubuque.
For more information, visit www.iowacomposers.org.