“Chopped,” 8 p.m. on The Food Channel
Three original cast members of the vintage sitcom “The Brady Bunch” — Barry Williams (Greg), Eve Plumb (Jan) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby) — are on the judges panel and sharing stories of their experiences on that beloved show, as well as evaluating the efforts of the starstruck competitors. The first round features Hawaiian ingredients, a sly tribute to the Brady family’s memorable trip to the Aloha State.
“Mayans M.C.” 9 p.m. on FX
The next chapter in a saga that began in “Sons of Anarchy,” this gritty drama returns for its sophomore season, which finds aspiring Mayans member Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) trapped among various factions as a result of his agreeing to inform for federal agents on the Galindo cartel.