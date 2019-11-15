The sequel to the classic of “The Shining” measures up in every way with “Doctor Sleep.”
Set more than 30 years after the dreadful events at the Overlook Hotel, Danny Torrance has grown into a confused alcoholic shell. When supernatural events begin to occur, Danny is pivoted against a threat the likes he’s seen before.
The film stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran and Cliff Curtis. It’s written and directed by Mike Flanagan.
Following up one of the most influential horror films of all time is no easy task. If the same formula were to be replicated, it would sit second-tier to the original. Thankfully, a different storytelling approach is made to set this one apart.
From a scene-stealing cast, confident direction and dreadfully intense atmosphere, “Doctor Sleep” is a near-perfect accent to its predecessor.
The cast is excellent. McGregor continues to prove why he’s one of the most talented actors in the business. He disappears into a deeply troubled portrayal of grief. His character is sympathetic due to the emotional performance, but also Flanagan’s three-dimensional writing. He delivers one of his finest performances.
Ferguson is downright bone-chilling as Rose the Hat. A leader of a supernatural cult, her character is menacing and unpredictable throughout the film. Even so, her character is written in a manner in which the audience understands her dark motivations. This makes for a fantastic core conflict.
Newcomer Curran is the best aspect. Abra is a young girl who can “shine,” similar to Danny. She’s the heart of the film. Curran delivers a fierce and unrelenting performance, especially impressive for her debut. The storytelling dynamic between Danny, Abra and Rose makes for a thought-provoking, yet gripping, experience.
Flanagan balances the characters tremendously, and crafts a terrifyingly morbid atmosphere. Flanagan’s background in horror has helped him hone in on his ability to craft excellent scares.
Wide shots with rare cuts or jump scares boost the dread-factor. There’s a particular scene involving a young boy that was difficult to watch, and I have respect for Flanagan making the bold choice to go there. He directs these sequences with extreme skill.
As for a minor nitpick, I found that a few shots were occasionally oddly framed. Some seemed to give characters a lack of headroom, resulting in cutting off the top parts of their heads. In a film as meticulously directed as this, it bothered me.
Despite that gripe, “Doctor Sleep’ is a bonafide jolt to the system. The excellent performances and characters combined with the dark atmosphere make for one of the best films of 2019.
The movie stands as a phenomenal companion piece to its predecessor. Meanwhile, it has stayed with me more than most films. As of now, “Doctor Sleep” is in my top five of the year. “The Shining” is in good company.
I give “Doctor Sleep” 4.75 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 32 minutes.