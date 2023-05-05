Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host auditions and crew sign-up for its 16th annual summer kids-for-kids musical, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”
Auditions are scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, and from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Invitation-only call-backs will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 22.
The classic fairy tale comes to life on stage through the music of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein I, as Cinderella transforms from maid to princess.
Bell Tower Theater is seeking children ages 7 to 18 for 70 to 80 onstage roles (two casts) and 80 to 100 backstage roles.
Those auditioning for an onstage role will be asked to sing and read from the script at the audition. It is not necessary to prepare a song or a script cutting, but samples are available at belltowertheater.net for those who would like to prepare in advance. For a faster audition, download the audition form from the Bell Tower Theater website and bring the completed form to auditions.
Kids wanting to sign up for backstage roles, including set construction, costumes, lights, ticket sales and more should sign up on May 19 and 20.
The show will be directed by Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate Sue Flogel. Participation in the program is free. Rehearsals will be Monday through Friday afternoons from Tuesday, June 6, through Thursday, July 13.
Performances will be Thursdays through Sundays from Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 23. Cast members will be expected to attend rehearsals most weekdays in June and every weekday in July, as well as every performance for his or her cast. Time commitments for crew members vary.
