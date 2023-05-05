Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host auditions and crew sign-up for its 16th annual summer kids-for-kids musical, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

Auditions are scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, and from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Invitation-only call-backs will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 22.

