Play: “Check Please”
Performers: Western Dubuque High School.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 13-14.
Site: Western Dubuque High School, 302 Fifth Ave. SW, Epworth, Iowa.
Cost: $7 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of the show. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 563-876-3442, ext. 3008.
Additional info: Face coverings are required. Socially distanced seating will be practiced.
Synopsis
“Check Please” follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse — until they do. Dating can be hard. Especially when your date happens to be a raging kleptomaniac, or your grandmother’s bridge partner or a mime. Could there possibly be a light at the end of the tunnel? As Guy and Girl navigate the dating pool, will love bloom?
Tidibits
- WD students Noah Johnson and Mackenzi Young will show off their acting chops as Guy and Girl, with each performing different roles during the course of the play.
- Director Jennifer Maki chose this play as WD’s fall performance because it provides a variety of characters for students to play while maintaining everyone’s safety by limiting the number of people on the stage.
- “Check Please” has been the No. 1 produced short play in North American high schools for the past 15 years.
- Playwright Jonathan Rand has re-written the play since publication to reflect current trends and has written two sequels.