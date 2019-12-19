“A Christmas Carol,” 6:30 p.m. on FX Charles Dickens’ beloved Christmas ghost story gets a spine-tingling makeover in this new British adaptation from writer Steven Knight, the scribe behind such gritty British dramas as “Peaky Blinders.” Guy Pearce (“Memento”) stars as miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is about to embark on a dark night of the soul as the tale opens. Others in this remake include Andy Serkis as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Joe Alwyn (“The Favourite”) as Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s put-upon clerk; and Stephen Graham (“Line of Duty”) as Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s deceased partner.
“The 2020 Miss America Competition,” 7 p.m. on NBC Continuing a long tradition, 51 hopefuls compete in a series of categories for potentially life-changing scholarships in a pageant held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.