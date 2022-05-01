They say April showers bring May flowers.
If that’s true, I’m anticipating abundant blooms, both in foliage and in mood, beginning with today’s flip of the calendar.
It was difficult in the last month to feel inspired, much less awake, with the abundance of rain and occasionally late-season snow.
This seemed true of nearly every person with whom I crossed paths. Energy levels were lower. Tempers were shorter. Tasks that ordinarily should have been simple suddenly seemed overly complicated to complete.
I blame the weather that one day would taunt us with sun and 70-degree temperatures, and the next, force us to pull our ice scrapers back out and bundle up.
As it turns out, the bummer brought about by our recent brush with a rather lackluster introduction to spring might not be in our imaginations.
A little digging yielded these interesting finds from healthful resources:
Less sun = less smiles. When the sun fails to break through the clouds, it can cause a phenomenon known as seasonal affective disorder, according to brain health professionals.
That’s right. Its acronym spells “sad.”
Typically, this brand of depression affects those who suffer from it from late fall to early spring, and it’s most common in climates where sunlight is scarce during this time. However, prolonged durations without catching a few rays is known to zap energy, boost carb cravings and make even those with the sunniest of dispositions gloomy.
To combat this, doctors have said light therapy can be beneficial for some. Others might opt to hit the gym, juicing up endorphins (or feel-good hormones) and increasing metabolism to improve energy levels with cardio and strength-building exercises.
Balanced with mindfulness practices, such as yoga and meditation, people generally can help their mood levels rise.
Cold temps = physical sluggishness. Cold temperatures trigger a response in our bodies that can cause a chain reaction, reducing sensory feedback, dexterity, muscle strength, blood flow and balance.
Why do we live in this area of the country again?
The result is a feeling of lethargy — or general lack of energy and enthusiasm — and perhaps the purchase of a gym membership or an electric blanket.
Rain = mad carb cravings. The lack of sunlight that accompanies rainy days can cause serotonin levels to take a nosedive. Simultaneously, you might find your cravings for carbs mysteriously skyrocketing.
Come to think of it, I did eat an awful lot of pasta during the past month.
Why?
According to “The Serotonin Power Diet,” co-authored by Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Judith Wurtman and Nina T. Frusztajer, MD, filling up on carbs can result in a serotonin boost; however, that carbohydrate bliss is as short-lived as our sunny days in April.
Dietitians advise to pass up pasta and swap it for starchy veggies the likes of potatoes, parsnips and pumpkin that contain the added perk of nutrients such as fiber, vitamins and minerals.
Rain = pain. Scientists say that as cloud cover and rainfall creep into the forecast and barometric pressure dips, bodily fluids in the blood vessels tend to take cover in the tissues, causing an expansion and contraction of ligaments, tendons and cartilage. This can increase pain and joint stiffness, reducing mobility.
That means your crazy uncle who believes he can predict rain with his old knee injury might not be so crazy after all.
Yoga pros recommend rolling out your mat and putting a few poses into practice to help release tension, build flexibility and encourage joints to remain limber and loose.
With April behind us, let’s hope May has better luck reasoning with Mother Nature.