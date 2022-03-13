Editor’s Note: Second in a series. Dubuque County Master Gardeners from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office share their experience and suggestions for growing plants native to the tri-states.
Honeybees are imports from Italy that primarily gather nectar.
Our under-appreciated native bees are more widespread and are more effective pollinators for most food and native plants. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources estimates that Iowa has 300-400 native bee species. (About 10% of the four thousand or more native North American bee species are “known to be unknown”.)
What is known is that the numbers and health of both honeybees and native bees have declined.
Solitary specialists
Honeybees are social, living in hives housing tens of thousands of bees and focused on harvesting nectar. Honeybees are unable to pollinate many of Iowa’s native plants. Some native bees are generalists that pollinate both food and native plants.
Others specialize in gathering pollen from specific native plants. Many native bees are solitary, living alone and going about their lives constructing small nurseries in hollow stems and small wood holes that they stock with pollen.
Most solitary bee adults live less than six weeks. Some native bees do hibernate through the winter as individual adults, others weather winter as eggs or larva. For many species, we don’t know.
Look up “Iowa native bees” and explore their sizes, colors, nectar/pollen preferences and habitats. Check out natives with names like digger bees, carpenter bees, mason bees, sweat bees and bumble bees.
Add bee diversity
Gardeners and thousands of insect visitors agree: First, increase landscape diversity by planting native plants with bountiful nectar and pollen and overlapping bloom times. Provide continuing nectar and pollen sources throughout the growing season; many native bees find food only a few hundred feet from their nursery.
Next, add wild features where native bees can create nurseries and hibernate: Bare ground, leaf litter, decomposing wood, rock crevices and last year’s hollow stems.
We have permission from Montana artist Nancy Seiler to share her artful illustration of how “wild” features attractive to pollinators can also be attractive landscape features. (Find additional illustrations about attracting pollinators with an internet search on “Attracting Pollinators Lolo National Forest.”)
Welcome wild violets. In early spring, nectar and pollen from violets and pussy willows are vital to native bees as they emerge from their winter habitat.