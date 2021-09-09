Play: ”Waiting for Waiting for Godot”
Performers: Fly-By-Night Productions.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 17-18 and 24-25; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Site: The Bijou Room at Five Flags Center, 504 Main St.
Cost: $20. Tickets are available at the Five Flags box office (Locust St. entrance) or online through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com. Additional fees might apply when purchasing online. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
More information: www.flybynightdubuque.com.
COVID protocols: Masks are required to attend this performance. To accommodate social distancing, seating is limited to 50% capacity. All seats will be in pairs or singles. Seating is unassigned general admission, so early arrival is recommended.
Synopsis
A different take on a play within a play, two understudies perpetually wait to go on stage in Samuel Beckett’s tragicomic play, “Waiting for Godot.” Is tonight the night? Or tomorrow? Or when?
No need to know Beckett’s play to enjoy Dave Hanson’s contemporary imagining of what happens behind the stage. The physical humor, wisecracking and musing on why they continually wait will keep you laughing. And perhaps wondering, is there anything worth waiting for?
Tidbits
- A talk back with the cast and director will be held after the performances on Saturday, Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept. 24.
- This production includes some mature language.
- Playwright Dave Hanson is known for his comedy writing on such shows as “Chelsea Lately” and “Inside Amy Shumer.”
- A milestone for Fly-By-Night Productions’ director Lenore Howard: The play marks her 50th director’s credit.
Quotable, from director Lenore Howard
- “One of the joys of a small cast show is time. Time to really get to know each other, to dig into the script deeply, to explore and discover the possibilities through the rehearsal process together. There’s an intimacy and trust that develops more quickly. Frankly, after a year and half of pandemic, which we’re all still dealing with, and returning to our first live theatre production, I’m feeling grateful for a small cast show.”
- “One of the delights we’ve had with this show is that (playwright) Dave Hanson, with whom I’d been in continual contact, suggested a Zoom meet with the cast and myself. He was so generous in answering our questions and sharing insights about his play. The opportunity to connect with a playwright always deepens the entire production process. We‘re really grateful for his interest in our production of his play.”
- “(My husband) Doug’s directing resume and his theatre knowledge are truly vast and can sometimes be intimidating for a director, even me. It’s been a long time since I’ve directed Doug. Doug and I, being 40 years married, 39 of those with the company, we sometimes get our married and theatre hats mixed up. But I wouldn’t trade it for the pure joy of working with him.”
- “I’m directing three actors who’ve also directed. That’s been a plus as I always envisioned this play as a very collaborative effort.”
Quotable, from actor Doug Donald (Val)
- “You do not have to know anything about ‘Waiting for Godot’ to enjoy the performance. Both plays deal with the question of what we do to pass the time while we wait, for whatever we find is important in life, to happen. With the optimal point being that we wait knowing that it, whatever it is, will never happen. And the final result is a very funny show about the absurdity of life.”
- “I feel blessed returning to live theater with a play that is based on one of my favorite plays. It’s the kind of play that works on so many levels. If you know the original play you will laugh. If you have been involved in theatre productions you will laugh. If you understand any facet of the absurdity of human existence you will laugh. If you like slapstick and silly jokes you will laugh.”
- “When Lenore (Howard) and I formed Fly-By-Night back in 1982 we worked often together in the productions so we have a history of not letting our personal lives appear on stage. This gives us a common focus of creating the best possible production we can. I know for me I trust Lenore’s creativity, ideas and professionalism above any other person. And I believe she feels the same way about me. I think it says something, either about our relationship or about how crazy we are, that we have been married 40 years and kept a theater company going during 39 of those years.”
- “The added positive to this production is that we also get to work with other actors who have been friends, and involved in the company, for most of that time. So we work well together, we do have a good laugh at many of the rehearsals, we trust each other on stage and I feel lucky to share the stage with them.”