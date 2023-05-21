Stick to basics, verify facts and be honest. Refuse to participate in anything that doesn’t feel right to you. Make this year one in which you let go of what’s no longer applicable in your life and move on to what beckons you. It’s time to branch out and do things that put a smile on your face.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t give away too much information. Someone will try to take charge or take credit for your idea. Differentiate yourself from the competition. Change begins with you; follow your instincts.

