If your birthday is today: Attention to detail and discipline will help you finish what you start. Listening and understanding how best to contribute and when to step back will encourage better relationships.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let the little things get to you when there is so much to be grateful for. Be bold, speak your piece and stick up for yourself and others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do your own thing and control your destiny. Put your heart and soul into what makes you happy. Work by yourself, if you can.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Branch out, explore new possibilities, network and socialize with people who inspire you. Be a good listener, process information and see what you can do to broaden your horizons.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be cautious regarding what and whom you invest in. Establish what you want to achieve before taking off in a new direction.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Learn as you go, and don't look back. Your determination and charm will help you outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be realistic when it comes to your relationships with others. Refuse to buy into someone's plan if it doesn't suit your needs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't stop midstream. If you want something, go for it. Say what's on your mind and put your plans in motion. Taking a strong position will discourage others from getting in your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't take on more than you can handle. You'll get caught in a tight spot if you make unrealistic promises. Stick to basics.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Consider what you can achieve, and use your skills to make life more meaningful. Be smart and depend on yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A feud with a friend, relative or peer will set you back. Stick close to home and focus on following a healthy lifestyle. An overdue domestic change will give you the boost you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Taking a realistic approach to work and how you live will help you decide if you want to continue down the path you are heading.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Go about your business behind closed doors. The more unfamiliar others are with you and what you are trying to achieve, the easier it will be to reach your destination.