SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will host art workshops in October:
- A painting class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Sarah Barnes, artist and owner of Create It Art Studio in Dubuque, will guide participants in painting witch’s feet. All skill levels are welcome. Materials will be provided. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 15, and the fee is $35.
- Two glass art classes with Barb McKinlay will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. She will help participants design glass masterpieces that can be used as a decorative accessory for the home. Create glass ornaments during the 10 a.m.-noon class and a glass tray or bowl in the 1-3 p.m. class. Come to one session or stay for both. The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 18, and the fee for each class is $65.
For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.