GALENA, Ill. — In honor of Women’s History Month, Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host its annual Broad Ideas, a month-long celebration featuring artwork, events and programming with a focus on women.
Opening night will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, including artists and artwork, as well as live music and refreshments.
Events will continue through Sunday, March 29, and free child care will be available.
For more information, visit www.BroadIdeas.org or Galena Center for the Arts on Facebook.
Schedule
7 p.m. Friday, March 6: Broad Strokes. Attendees can spend the evening making art among the artwork. Guided instruction will be available for youth and adults, and all materials will be provided. RSVPs are required.
7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 13-14; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15: “Love, Loss, and What I Wore.” Written by Nora Ephron and based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, the play comprised of monologues and ensemble pieces focuses on women, clothes and memory. Pre-purchased tickets are required.
7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 19: Songwriters Showcase. Original music will be performed by area women.
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24: Broad Stretch. A free night of restorative yoga massage. RSVPs are required.
4 p.m. Sunday, March 29: Spoken Word Closing Event. Spoken word artists will perform.