HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
4. The Secrets We Kept, Lara Prescott, Knopf
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
6. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Knopf
7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
8. Inland, Téa Obreht, Random House
9. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Knopf
10. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
11. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
12. Quichotte, Salman Rushdie, Random House
13. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
14. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
15. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead, Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House
2. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
3. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
5. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
6. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
7. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
8. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
9. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino, Random House
10. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, Mike Isaac, Norton
11. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper
12. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
13. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Candace Bushnell, Grove Press
14. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
15. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Knopf
TRADE
PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
5. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
8. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
9. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
10. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
11. Hippie, Paulo Coelho, Vintage
12. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper
13. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Back Bay
14. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor
15. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
4. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
6. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay
7. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House
8. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press
9. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
11. Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth, Sarah Smarsh, Scribner
12. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner
13. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
15. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
6. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
7. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket
8. Crucible, James Rollins, Morrow
9. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper
10. Texas Ranger, James Patterson, Vision
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
7. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
8. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
9. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children
10. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
11. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, HarperCollins
12. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic
14. Super Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic, Scholastic
15. The Okay Witch, Emma Steinkellner, Aladdin
YOUNG ADULT
1. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
4. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press
7. Permanent Record, Mary H.K. Choi, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
9. Loki: Where Mischief Lies, Mackenzi Lee, Stephanie Hans (Illus.), Marvel Press
10. Five Feet Apart, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Dry, Neal Shusterman, Jarrod Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
14. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
15. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
2. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books
3. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum, Dr. Seuss, Andrew Joyner (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Llama Llama Mess Mess Mess, Anna Dewdney, Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers
7. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin
8. Bruce’s Big Storm, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
9. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
10. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
12. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
13. If I Built a School, Chris Van Dusen, Dial
14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
15. Pat the Bunny ,Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic New in Series: I Survived The Great Molasses Flood, 1919 (9781338317411)
10. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic