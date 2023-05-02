Site: Hempstead High School Auditorium, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave.
Cost: $5 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the door starting at 6:30 p.m.
Synopsis
Set in 1957, a panel of jurors must contemplate the fate of the accused in a trial where a guilty verdict would lead to the death penalty.
The jurors bring their own histories, prejudices, biases and burdens of responsibility to the jury room as they work through the life or death decision of the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder.
Tidbits
“12 Angry Jurors” is based on a 1954 teleplay by Reginald Rose that was staged as a live production for “Studio One,” an anthology series on CBS. The script has been adapted twice from the original — first as “12 Angry Women,” and then as “12 Angry Jurors.”
The drama would later be rewritten for the stage in 1955 and became a feature film in 1957.
Hempstead’s cast includes Katelyn Danielson, Anna Dolan, Chase Hohmann, Levi Kramer, Jillian Maiers, Aiden Quam, Payton Reid, Owen Smith, Liz Trotter, Anna Tyler, Lucas Tyler and Nyla Upal as the jurors; Owen Errthum, Courtlyn Hodgson and Rowyn Kay complete the cast.
The crew includes Jacob Blanchard, Melina Brandon, El Bushman, Harlow Davis, EJ Feldman, Sophie Kruse, Ryan Muenster, Sadie Newsom, Ella Stahl, Wolfgang Stechman and Audrey Uptegraph.
Run time for the production is one hour and 40 minutes, plus an intermission.
