“9-1-1,” 7 p.m. on FOX The 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck. Meanwhile, Athena’s investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy.
“All Rise,” 8 p.m. on CBS A timely episode that reflects the state of the world’s COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system, featuring Judge Lola Carmichael virtually presiding over a bench trial.
“The Baker and the Beauty,” 9 p.m. on ABC While meeting the Garcias for the first time, Noa accidentally reveals a big secret, causing chaos amongst the family; meanwhile, Vanessa shows up unannounced and finds herself face-to-face with her rival for the first time.
Starring Nathalie Kelley, Victor Rasuk and Carlos Gomez.