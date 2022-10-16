What's it worth on eBay? Dyersville farm boy statue grabs attention

Placing items in our yards as decoration goes back more years than I care to count, or research to determine just how far back it goes.
I remember some of the classics we have sold through the years like the horse-head hitching post, which, in its original purpose, served as a place to tie up your horse.
Other examples have included garden gnomes, horse jockeys, Greek statues and forms of religious statues. I have seen more than one cast-iron bathtub serving as a repurposed grotto for a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, half-buried into the ground.
The statue we have pictured here was produced by SpecCast, of Dyersville, Iowa, and made in China. The statue stands at 30 inches tall and shows a proud farm boy holding his favorite International Harvest Store Farmall M tractor.
This item was given as a gift to a young man and was never displayed or even removed from its original box. A local buyer found the listing on eBay and purchased it. He will pick it up at our store in Galena, Ill.
The selling price for this adorable red-haired boy was $295.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
