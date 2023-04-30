Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, May 1: Swiss steak and tomatoes, baby bakers, corn, peaches and lazy cookies.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, May 1: Swiss steak and tomatoes, baby bakers, corn, peaches and lazy cookies.
Tuesday, May 2: Bacon chicken ranch casserole, garlic bread, Capri vegetables and applesauce.
Wednesday, May 3: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach salad, tropical salad and strawberry poke cake.
Thursday, May 4: Pizza bake, garlic bread, Italian vegetables, lime Jell-O with pears and beet bread.
Friday, May 5: Ham wrap, chips, broccoli slaw and apple pie egg rolls.
Monday, May 8: Goulash, lettuce salad, bread stick, pineapple, and Oreo dessert.
Tuesday, May 9: Roast pork, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, applesauce and pumpkin bars.
Wednesday, May 10: Zesty Italian chicken, twice-baked potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots, and mandarin orange cake.
Thursday, May 11: Beef pepper steak, white rice, cauliflower, tropical fruit, and peach crisp.
Friday, May 12: Chicken strips, French fries, coleslaw, peaches and brownies.
Monday, May 15: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, peaches and turnovers.
Tuesday, May 16: Hamburgers and fixings, spinach salad, pears, Angel food cake with strawberries.
Wednesday, May 17: Breaded pork chops, hash brown casserole, cheesy cauliflower, apricots, and lemon cake.
Thursday, May 18: Liver and onions or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Capri vegetables and cookies.
Friday, May 19: Tuna and noodles, dinner rolls, peas, cherry fruit salad and banana bars.
Monday, May 22: Breaded pollock, baby bakers, pickled beets, tropical fruit, and cream cheese brownies.
Tuesday, May 23: Beef stew over biscuits, coleslaw-pineapple-marshmallow salad, peaches and Danish bars.
Wednesday, May 24: Corn flake baked chicken, potato salad, carrots, apricots and cheesecake.
Thursday, May 25: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, Mandarin oranges, and caramel apple cake.
Friday, May 26: Ham salad sandwich, chips, cucumber salad, pears, and Heaven on Earth cake.
Tuesday, May 30: Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, bread stick, pears, and Butterfingers dessert.
Wednesday, May 31: Kielbasa sausage, sauerkraut, fried potatoes, fruit cocktail and German chocolate cake.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.