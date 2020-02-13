GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host Chicago-based singer-songwriter Conrad Merced at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Merced will perform as part of the center’s monthly Songwriters Showcase.
Merced started playing in groups at 13. He is the former front man for the indie rock bands The Red Jacket and the shoegaze and a member of the electronic duo Shoplifter.
His music has been featured in films, podcasts and music compilations.
The concert is free. Donations are welcome.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit www.galenacenterforthearts.org.