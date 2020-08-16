Top Movies on Apple TV
U.S. charts
1. “The Tax Collector”
2. “Capone”
3. “The Outpost”
4. “Made In Italy”
5. “The Secret: Dare to Dream”
6. “The Current War: Director’s Cut”
7. “Trolls World Tour”
8. “The Rental”
9. “Yes, God, Yes”
10. “You Should Have Left”
U.S. charts — independent
9. “The Lost Husband”
10. “Waiting for the Barbarians”
Top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
Top paid iPhone apps
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
8. True Skate, True Axis
9. Dark Sky Weather, Apple
10. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
Top free iPhone apps
1. Fruit Clinic, Lion Studios
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football, Electronic Arts
4. Scribble Rider, Voodoo
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo
7. Instagram, Instagram Inc.
8. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS
9. Facebook, Facebook Inc.
10. Messenger, Facebook Inc.
Top paid iPad apps
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
Top free iPad apps
1. Fruit Clinic, Lion Studios
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo
4. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Netflix, Netflix Inc.
7. Scribble Rider, Voodoo
8. Disney+, Disney
9. Toca Life World: Build stories, Toca Boca AB
10.Roblox, Roblox Corporation