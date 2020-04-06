After four “grueling” years at Cornell University in New York, senior physics major Luke Ellert-Beck knows he’ll get a commencement ceremony at some point — even if it’s a rescheduled one. But perhaps what he’ll miss most is something beyond the classroom: His experience in Cornell’s marching band.
“With the switch to online learning, all band events, athletic events and other club gatherings were canceled to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Ellert-Beck, of Dubuque, said in an email interview. “We all understand the necessity of these measures, but it’s hard not to think of the spring traditions that we’ll miss out on, specifically for seniors.”
While college is an academic haven, perhaps what will be missed more than the instruction is the interaction. It’s not the lectures that will be problematic but rather going the extra mile to attend office hours and collaborating with a circle of friends to tackle problem sets in person. While Zoom, FaceTime and email make the transition easier, the magic of collaboration won’t quite come to fruition with the current system.
“I dread not being able to see my friends in person for the next three to six months,” said Nadia Waid, a sophomore computer science and electrical engineering major at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from Dubuque. “Learning isn’t the same without our laughs ringing down the hallway or our thoughts colliding in the space between us.”
However, it’s clear that while online learning in college is a weird situation, it’s not the worst possible situation. The new decade might have thrown a challenge at humanity from the get-go, but with challenge comes the ability to grow. For some, this might be finding creative solutions to stay motivated and re-create the academic atmosphere at home.
“In order to stay motivated I’m going to designate an area in the house where I will do all my homework and set up a little workstation there because I’ve found I have a more difficult time staying focused in my room (whether in my dorm or at home), since there are a lot of distractions there,” said Madelyn Day, of Dubuque, a freshman in the pre-architecture program at Iowa State University.
The challenge of staying focused at home, however, is approached with understanding. Because this is an unforgiving time, colleges across the country are adapting their grading systems. Some have switched to “Universal Pass” for all students while others are allowing students to opt-in for grading on a pass/fail system.
Office hours are offered at many colleges. Higher institutions are committed to ensuring that this epidemic does not hinder career opportunities for students following college once everything dies down. Video recorded lectures on Zoom offers students the opportunity to “attend” when they please rather than sticking to the university scheduled timings.
“With there now being online classes and me being back home, this second semester will probably feel a lot more like high school,” said Dubuquer Rahul Modukri, a freshman in the biomedical engineering program at the University of Iowa. “It looks like my morning lectures are going to be recorded and uploaded online, so as a result I can get up whenever I want and go at my own pace for those lectures.”
While the situation is not what many freshmen envisioned for their first year of college and far from what many seniors pictured for their final semester, a continued education is something to be thankful for. The empathy of educators is something to be embraced.
The accommodations that universities are making to renew student involvement is beautiful to witness. The efforts of classmates to remain committed to learning how to learn is empowering.
“Overall, we are lucky to live in a time where the closing of our universities doesn’t result in the halting of our education,”
Ellert-Beck said.