MILES, Iowa — Stalker’s Pub has been named a top five finalist in Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest, according to a social media post from the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce.

The pub that offers made-from-scratch meals and a full service bar received the honor out of 526 bars and restaurants across the state.

Located at 330 Ferry Road, the location’s hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

