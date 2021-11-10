Sorry, an error occurred.
MILES, Iowa — Stalker’s Pub has been named a top five finalist in Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest, according to a social media post from the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce.
The pub that offers made-from-scratch meals and a full service bar received the honor out of 526 bars and restaurants across the state.
Located at 330 Ferry Road, the location’s hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
