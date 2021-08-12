The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will host Makers Faire, a celebration of artisan craftsmanship and the era before mass production, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event will be the first Makers Faire since the opening of River of Innovation and the museum’s MakerSpace in June.
“Between the Makers Faire activities and the 9,000 square foot exhibit, visitors will experience the maker spirit of yesterday and see how innovation has transformed the way we do things today,” said Wendy Scardino, director of marketing and communications.
Visitors can participate in a number of activities, including activity tables that will introduce them to metal rubbings, button making, jewelry making, soap making and thaumatropes, an optical toy that was popular in the 19th century.
Most craft activities will take place in the campus boatyard.
Blacksmiths will be working in the blacksmith shop and Dubuque Community Schools will be on site with robots from their robotics team. Premier Tooling and Manufacturing will have a booth at the event, and MakerSpace will provide free sewing activities and paid maker activities.
“This event dovetails perfectly with River of Innovation, which prominently features the ingenuity and craftsmanship of those tied to the river over the decades,” Scardino said.
The Makers Faire is included with general admission to the museum. Admission is free for members and those younger than 3. General admission is $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for ages 3 to 17 and $17.95 for ages 65 and older. All access, all access plus and stingray feeding tickets are available at an additional cost.