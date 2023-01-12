“Evil Woman — The American ELO presents The Electric Light Orchestra Experience” will be performed on Thursday, Jan. 26, as part of University of Dubuque’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Event: “Evil Woman — The American ELO presents The Electric Light Orchestra Experience”
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $28 to $40 for the public; $23 to $35 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, groups of 10 or more; first ticket $5 for UD students, with additional tickets $23 to $35. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Made up of 12 musicians, “Evil Woman — The American ELO presents The Electric Light Orchestra Experience” is widely recognized as America’s premier tribute to Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra.
The tribute performance will feature the progressive rock hits that led ELO to becoming one of the most popular groups of the 1970s. Those hits include “Evil Woman,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Telephone Line,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Xanadu” and more.
