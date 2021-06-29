The Dubuque County Historical Society plans to launch a project that reflects upon the events of 2020.
Hindsight 2020, a community collecting initiative, aims to “document and preserve the events of 2020 and beyond as experienced by the Dubuque County area,” according to a press release.
Residents of Dubuque County are invited to donate materials related to the events of 2020 and early 2021.
The organization hopes that by collecting items, it can interpret the stories of local residents during a historic time, from a global pandemic to the murder of George Floyd and the expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement, and a turbulent election.
For more information, visit rivermuseum.com/
hindsight2020 or contact Kristin Glomstad at
kglomstad@rivermuseum.com or 563-557-9545, ext. 310.