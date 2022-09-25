Hardcover fiction
1. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
2. Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir, Tordotcom
3. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
8. Lessons, Ian McEwan, Knopf
9. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers, Bantam
10. Bliss Montage: Stories, Ling Ma, FSG
11. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
12. The Ink Black Heart, Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books
13. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
14. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
15. Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra, Hogarth
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
3. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
4. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
5. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir, Jann S. Wenner, Little, Brown
8. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, Buzz Bissinger, Harper
9. The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, Gabor Maté, MD, Daniel Maté, Avery
10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
11. Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber, Andy Borowitz, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
12. Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent US Attorney’s Office and Its Battle with the Trump Justice Department, Geoffrey Berman, Penguin Press
13. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
14. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
15. Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, Kate Beaton, Drawn and Quarterly
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
8. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. Love on the Brain, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
10. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
11. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
12. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
13. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. November 9, Colleen Hoover, Atria
15. Still Life, Sarah Winman, Putnam
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
5. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
6. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
7. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin
10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
14. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
15. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
5. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
8. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
9. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
2. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
3. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
4. The Midnight Children, Dan Gemeinhart, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
7. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Garlic and the Witch, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
10. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Attack of the Black Rectangles, A. S. King, Scholastic Press
12. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
13. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
14. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
15. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
Young adult
1. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
2. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. The Weight of Blood, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
5. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
8. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
9. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror, Chloe Gong, Erica Waters, Hannah Whitten, Aden Polydoros, Shakira Toussaint, Courtney Gould, Allison Saft, Tori Bovalino (Ed.), Page Street Kids
11. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
12. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
13. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
14. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
15. The Giver, Lois Lowry, Clarion Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
3. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
4. The Crayons Trick or Treat, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
7. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
9. Construction Site Gets a Fright!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
10. Little Ghostie: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
14. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
15. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix
3. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
4. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
