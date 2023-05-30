To a little boy living on a farm near Cresco, Iowa, in 1916, the disease that attacked his family’s wheat fields, destroying the crops, meant his grandma’s homemade bread was missing from the supper table. The little boy, whose name was Norman Borlaug, was too young to realize the disease, Wheat Rust, also had financially ruined some of their neighbors.

But, he grew up knowing about it through stories shared by his family.

Recommended for you

Tags