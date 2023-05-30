Agricultural expert Norman Borlaug handles selected wheat stocks at the Rockefeller Agricultural Institute in Mexico on Oct. 21, 1970. Borlaug, a scientist who described himself as an Iowa farm boy from Cresco, won the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize for his intensive agricultural efforts.
The Nobel Peace Laureate of 1970, Norman Borlaug admires a monument unveiled in his honor at Cresco, Iowa, on Nov. 4, 1971. The 11-foot-tall bronze statue was sculpted by Karen Laub-Novak, like Borlaug, a Cresco area native.
Agricultural expert Norman Borlaug handles selected wheat stocks at the Rockefeller Agricultural Institute in Mexico on Oct. 21, 1970. Borlaug, a scientist who described himself as an Iowa farm boy from Cresco, won the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize for his intensive agricultural efforts.
The Associated Press
Norman Borlaug checking his wheat on June 27, 1985.
United Press International
The Nobel Peace Laureate of 1970, Norman Borlaug admires a monument unveiled in his honor at Cresco, Iowa, on Nov. 4, 1971. The 11-foot-tall bronze statue was sculpted by Karen Laub-Novak, like Borlaug, a Cresco area native.
To a little boy living on a farm near Cresco, Iowa, in 1916, the disease that attacked his family’s wheat fields, destroying the crops, meant his grandma’s homemade bread was missing from the supper table. The little boy, whose name was Norman Borlaug, was too young to realize the disease, Wheat Rust, also had financially ruined some of their neighbors.
But, he grew up knowing about it through stories shared by his family.