“Siesta” is a Spanish word that comes from the Latin phrase “hora sexton” — or “sixth hour” — six hours after dawn. That kind of afternoon nap was favored by Leonardo da Vinci. He slept two hours a night but took a 15-minute power nap every four hours. That’s only 4.5 hours a night. He must have had a relatively rare gene that allows brain restoration with short sleep — and he had the good sense to nap all day long for a smart length of time!

A study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital evaluated 3,000 people’s napping habits and discovered that naps of 30 minutes or longer are associated with having a larger waist, being overweight, having heart disease, elevated glucose and blood pressure and metabolic syndrome.

