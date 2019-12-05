The Dubuque Community String Orchestra will present its holiday concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Oak Park Place, 1381 Oak Park Place.
The Dubuque Community String Orchestra is a non-auditioned ensemble for adults who play a string instrument. Sponsored by the Northeast Iowa School of Music, the group was founded in 1998 to give non-professional musicians an outlet for ensemble performance.
It has presented more than 40 concerts at more than 14 locations in the tri-state area; featured 44 soloists, five choirs and a middle school orchestra; commissioned six world premieres; and has included more than 100 string players.
The orchestra offers two or more free concerts per year and often collaborates with the Northeast Iowa School of Music’s other adult ensembles.
The group rehearses from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at Oak Park Place and welcomes new members.
The concert is free, with donations accepted.