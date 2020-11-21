If your birthday is today: Sensitivity will be important when dealing with peers, relatives or people who don't share your opinions. Being open will encourage positive changes and progress. Offer unique ideas and incentives, and work to solve problems and build harmony. Make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't make a fuss when you should be making a difference. Use common sense, and consider all sides of a situation before making a decision that will affect others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Listen to what others say and be sensitive to the issues that arise. Channel your energy into living a healthier lifestyle. A lesson from the past will help you make better decisions now.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Go about your business, make appropriate adjustments and position yourself for advancement. Make personal growth a priority. Wait until you have concrete proof before you air your views.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be observant and listen to what others say. It's crucial to understand all sides of an issue to avoid getting drawn into someone's problems.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Cover every angle and refuse to let emotions and ego get in the way of what's right. Consistency and practicality will be necessary in a financial situation. A gift is heading your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Questionable motives will surface. Don't be too trusting. Rely on what's happened in the past and act accordingly. Have a backup plan in place, and don't hesitate to do your own thing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You are overdue for a change. Look over your options and make plans with a loved one. A day trip that will enhance a relationship is favored. Discuss sensitive issues.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Consider your options. Be prepared to make an adjustment that will protect you from loss or failure. Trust in your judgment and facts. Make personal improvements that will help you advance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Consider what you want to do next and spend time rearranging your life to help fulfill your goals. Don't let uncertainty or someone's plans ruin your day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Step outside your comfort zone and do something that will challenge you physically. Using pent-up energy will help ease stress. Keep the peace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make positive adjustments that will help improve your relationship with a friend, relative or loved one. Common interests will help you build a healthy bond.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do something energetic. Getting fit and making positive changes to your appearance will be gratifying. Don't let someone's negativity get you down. Distance yourself from demanding people.
