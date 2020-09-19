When I sit down to write a column, I usually have some inkling of how it will conclude. Not this time.
I can start, in this space, wrestling with a question that was on my mind long before the statue of Mathias Loras was removed: How are we to deal with revered people, or our memories of revered people, when we are faced with incontrovertible evidence that those whom we hold in great regard have caused grievous pain to others?
Loras (1792-1858) was the first bishop of what now is the Archdiocese of Dubuque, and the founder of the seminary that became Loras College. So deeply esteemed is his memory, numerous men born in and around northeast Iowa were baptized with the name Loras.
It recently came to light that Loras owned a slave named Marie Louise — bought her while he was in Alabama, left her there when he moved north but continued to own her and basically rented her services to others, using the proceeds to pay for his ministries.
Of course, the just, righteous God whom we profess to worship calls us to stand with Marie Louise and all who are hurt or exploited by powerful, respected people.
We are to believe injured people when they cry out. We are to declare our sorrow (even anger is appropriate) about how they were injured, do what we can to restore what they have lost and hold the perpetrator, and not the victim, responsible for what happened.
That’s difficult. In fact, none of us — individuals of faith or institutions of faith — has yet responded adequately to people who have experienced injustice at the hands of influential, revered people. I’d like to think we are heading toward that godly goal.
But in seeking to do justice more perfectly, how are we to treat the perpetrators of injustice?
Does standing in solidarity with the victims of injustice require us to shun the perpetrator?
Let’s start with a relatively easy example. Entertainer Bill Cosby has been accused — credibly — of sexually abusing dozens of women.
Can I declare that I believe his accusers’ stories and hate what he did to them, but I find Cosby’s comedy, especially his classic riff on Noah’s ark, uproariously and timelessly funny?
How about an example closer to home?
A man named Eston Hemings Jefferson (1808-1856) is buried in Forest Hill Cemetery in my home city, Madison, Wis. He was the son of Sally Hemings, a slave owned by Eston’s biological father, Thomas Jefferson.
Can I condemn Jefferson’s ownership of human slaves and his exploitation of Eston’s mother, yet marvel at Jefferson’s eloquence as I read the Declaration of Independence?
Or, do justice, and solidarity with the victims, require me to abhor the perpetrators — cut them out of any shred of my esteem at their memory?
Some of you have wrestled with questions like these within your families. You might be reluctant to believe that someone you hold dear could treat another human being so unjustly — but even faced with incontrovertible evidence that this is the case, you want to love or honor the person.
Can you uphold both the victim and the perpetrator?
I honestly don’t know. You tell me.