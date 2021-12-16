When the 216-pound sumo wrestler from the Czech Republic, Takanoyama Shuntaro, went up against a 387-pound Brazilian opponent, no one thought he’d win. But he flipped the big guy on his back in a few seconds, proving that coming out on top is about choosing the right technique, not outweighing the opposition.
The same is true when it comes to having good metabolic health and staying younger than your years. A lab study in the journal Cell Metabolism found that coming up with the right balance of proteins, fats and healthy carbs in your diet actually empowers your cells to function longer and stronger. That’s because they improve metabolic pathways in the liver and strengthen basic cell functions. And that protects you from premature aging, obesity, heart disease, immune dysfunction and risk of metabolic diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes.
In contrast, the study found that anti-aging drugs, such as the diabetes medication metformin; an immune-modulating, anti-
inflammatory medication called rapamycin; and resveratrol, which is know for its anti-tumor, antioxidant, anti-viral and phytoestrogenic powers, just dampen the bad effects of an unhealthy diet. They don’t empower your cells and metabolism to undo the damage.
You can become younger with every bite: High-quality protein from plants, salmon and skinless poultry — not a bad idea even at breakfast — healthy fats from salmon and olive oil, and unprocessed carbs can do the trick. Dr. Mike’s book “What to Eat When Cookbook” or his new book, “The Great Age Reboot,” out in 2022, can guide you.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of “What to Eat When” and its companion cookbook.