What's it worth on eBay? The throne of the past

Commode is a word not much used today since we have indoor plumbing, with some houses having enough bathrooms for every person in the family.
The dictionary describes a commode as a piece of furniture containing a concealed chamber pot.
It was the convenient way to relieve those night time bathroom calls without going outside to the outhouse, an outbuilding containing a toilet, typically with no plumbing. I find myself defining words that I know none of my nine beautiful grandchildren would ever understand.
Indoor plumbing started in 1829 in the United States in homes of the more affluent of society.
In 1891, Thomas Crapper patented the first modern toilet.
Yes, his last name is correct.
This oak commode recently sold on eBay for $75.
Did you empty your chamber pot this morning?