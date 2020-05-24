If you’re like me, reader, you’re wondering what the new normal will be. I have no answers, only questions. (I would love it if you would share some of your thoughts with me for a possible future column at rebecca.christian@mchsi.com.)
• Why do I fight the urge to pull my mask down when I speak, thus rendering it as useless as teats on a boar?
• Please, universe, can you extend my expiration date until funerals are no longer conducted online? (I attended my first online memorial service recently, and despite the priest’s heroic efforts, it felt as empty as the church pews.)
• Why are we considering closing the post office (which has languished for years) now that we are rediscovering the joy of letters that you can hold in your hands?
• Have you noticed how eloquent eyes have become now that lower faces are covered with masks? (I hope we can keep up this potent form of nonverbal communication — eye contact — after the pandemic passes.)
• Am I going to run out of hidey holes for my king-sized Hershey’s Special Dark bars?
• If a man hollers unsolicited gardening advice to you through his mask at the Walmart garden center, is that masksplaining?
• Why are millions of people suddenly seized with the urge to make banana bread? (Tip to local grocers: Start stocking overripe bananas.)
• In the new normal, will we continue to reach out to long lost relatives and friends?
• Isn’t it strange that in many cases there is a generational divide between oldsters who have become less risk-averse and their 30- and 40-something children? Not OK, boomer. (I guess that serves us right for scaring the bejesus out of them as kids with the now disavowed stranger danger strategies.)
• Where do you draw the line between stocking up and hoarding? Have I crossed it with two boxes of 60-count dark roast coffee K-cups?
• Ladies, has Spanx gone the way of the corset? (I hope so for the sake of our unfettered hips.)
• Am I the only one who saw a photo of Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer side by side in their masks and thought of muzzles? (Go easy on me, reader, that was a bipartisan insult.)
• If you’re trying to read The Economist at bedtime in hopes of making sense out of the pandemic — but it hurts your cerebellum — can you put it under your pillow and wake up astute?
• Is it reasonable to hope that the pandemic will change us in the bittersweet way that becoming a parent does? That is, that while you mourn the loss of certain freedoms, your values are clarified. Like the Grinch at Christmas, your heart has grown three times as large.