Between 1910 and 1970, approximately six million African Americans relocated from the rural southern United States to the urban northeastern, western and midwestern states — a journey that came to be known as the Great Migration.
It’s regarded as one of the largest movements of people in history and one that hits close to home for Jill Wells, who for years has sought to trace her family’s historical roots in Iowa.
Her curiosity led her to Ricki King, of Roots to Branches Genealogy, who specializes in Iowa historical and genealogical records.
Recommended for you
“I had wanted to develop an installation piece that focused on the Great Migration for some time,” said Wells, 42, and a Des Moines-based multimedia artist. “After meeting with Ricki, so many doors were opened to me in discovering my own family connection to this historical moment in time.”
In looking at ways she could depict it through her artwork, she came to the butterfly, which possesses a migratory pattern of its own.
“It’s a symbol of freedom, of fluidity,” Wells said. “They help tie together this beautiful narrative.”
Her large-scale immersive exhibition, “Black Thread,” will open on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Dubuque Museum of Art — coinciding with the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. — and will continue through the museum’s Winter Arts Snow Sculpting festival on Sunday, Feb. 12.
It’s the inaugural offering of a new Dubuque Museum of Art series that will focus on the work of Black, indigenous and people of color, referred to as BIPOC.
A conversation between Wells and King will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the McCarthy Center for Nonprofit Learning, 700 Locust St., to introduce the exhibit. An opening celebration will follow from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., including food from Frannie’s Barbecue and music by DJ Nita Beat.
Using maps of the Great Migration to develop the shape of the piece, Wells thoughtfully has depicted the event through the use of more than 4,000 Black butterflies in three varying sizes.
Made from a flexible plastic, they trace their journeys within the lobby of the museum, traveling along the architecture of its curved walls and ceiling and converging upon a black 1958 Kenmore sewing machine once belonging to Wells’ maternal grandmother.
“There’s a nod there to the U.S. economy and the transformation between working in the fields in the south to the industrial labor taking place in the north,” Wells said. “There also is a depiction of Black awareness toward women and the part they played outside of their domestic role.”
As the butterflies continue on their way, they intertwine to form an African-American flag, as well as a black-and-white American flag, depicting the “sewing of the fabric of America” from African-Americans throughout history.
Growing up in Indianola, Iowa, Wells’ interest in art developed through her grandmother, who also was an artist. She would gather with a group of women in the basement of her home, surrounded by easels as each would put paint to canvas.
Wells began her artistic expression in watercolor before her studies at Drake University led her to oils and other mediums. Her work has since been recognized for blending art with advocacy, often exploring topics of race, history, stereotypes, accessibility and the human experience.
It’s an area in which she has a keen and sensitive understanding.
From 2012 to 2015, Wells was a substance abuse use activities specialist, and in 2015, she became certified as an alcohol and substance use counselor. In 2020, Wells founded Artists X Advocacy Mentorship Program.
For her work, in 2021, Wells was awarded the Iowa Arts & Culture Resilience Grant and, additionally, served as a TEDx speaker about the power of public art.
“It’s something I take very seriously and feel a great sense of responsibility, energy and excitement toward,” Wells said. “I’m a very curious person and have always been interested in storytelling. I think it is my natural way of being able to narrate my work as a statement and also a way to create an opportunity for people to look beyond the beauty and to learn. Art is tied to everything we do and is a great educational tool.”
With inclusivity at its core, visitors are permitted to touch ground-level artwork within the “Black Thread” exhibition, which also includes custom Braille created by the Iowa Department for the Blind.
“It might be the first exhibit where touching the art is encouraged,” said Stacy Peterson, Dubuque Museum of Art curator and registar. “In this case, it’s a part of the immersive experience, and we’re always exploring ways to be more accessible in providing an artistic experience to those who might not be able to see the art.”
QR codes with audio descriptions also will be available throughout the exhibition and via dbqart.org, courtesy of Iowa Radio Reading Information Services.
For those able to see it, Peterson noted that the piece also has the capability to offer different perspectives depending upon when it is viewed.
“It’s so unique,” she said. “It’s almost like a mural in that people will be able to walk by and see it from the windows in the front of the building. And depending on the time of day, it will take on a different view through the shadows of the butterfly wings.”
Although well-established, the exhibition marks Wells’ first in Dubuque, after coming to the attention of Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support and a board member for the Dubuque Museum of Art.
“I’m so looking forward to getting to know other people from the artistic community in Dubuque,” Wells said. “I’m also excited for people to learn about this important moment of not only my past, but of Iowa’s story in the Great Migration and in Black history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.