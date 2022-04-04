If your birthday is today: Organization, preparation, discipline and common sense will help you get the results you desire. Refuse to let your emotions cause you to make decisions that are detrimental.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans or momentum. Avoid places and events that pose a threat to your health or finances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Attitude will make a difference when dealing with situations that can affect your ability to get the things you need.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Offer only what you know you can deliver. Put everything you've got into a plan you believe in or something meaningful to you
CANCER (June 21-July 22) What you do will be more influential than what you say. Take a unique approach to how you deal with money and health matters.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A conversation with an expert will encourage you to slow down and pay closer attention to detail. Stick to what you know and trust.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Mix and match, and you'll come up with an idea that strikes a chord with someone who can help you. Take care of your responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take time to enjoy a precious moment. Share your intentions with someone you want to hang out with more. Don't go into debt to prove a point or impress someone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll be faced with changes at home or involving partnerships. Listen and consider how to satisfy everyone's needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Question anything you don't understand. A short trip or educational pursuit will help you adjust your plans to fit trends.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Look for unique ways to invest or use your money to increase your profits. Raising your assets and lowering your liabilities will ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Sit tight if you aren't prepared. Refuse to let someone's impatience cause you to rush. Choose the pace that feels most comfortable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Get your facts straight and your documents in order. The changes you make will draw attention and buy you the help you require to get things done in a timely fashion.