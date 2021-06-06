“You sound like you’re singing numbers out of a phone book.”
As a vocalist who emerged from high school a decorated competitor, landing nearly every solo in the top auditioned choir, this was not the feedback I was expecting during the first voice lesson of my undergraduate studies in music.
“It sounds nice. But what is this song really about? What are you saying? Why are you saying it?”
I stared blankly.
“I don’t know,” I responded.
“You have to know.”
I would be lying if I said my ego wasn’t slightly bruised that day. But if life comes down to one defining moment that sets the course for the rest of your life, that might have been mine.
For those driven to express themselves and what they interpret from their surroundings creatively, I’ve often heard that formal training, particularly during your collegiate years, is less of a construct and more of a deconstruct. Take everything you think you know about your art form, completely dismantle it, then rebuild it. That is what will serve as the foundation of your artistry.
I have found this to be particularly true of the performing arts.
When I started taking a serious interest in music, the singers I knew who made my eyes go wide whenever they’d open their mouths, yet could also move me to tears in how they delivered a song, studied with the same person: John Lease.
Occasionally, his college-level students would come across the street to Dubuque Senior High School to wow the “baby singers,” as Lease called them. I’d even recognize his name from time to time in concert playbills, associated with professional singers who would come to town to perform with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — that is, when he wasn’t bringing down the house with a sharp tenor that could cut glass in its heyday.
Auditioning and getting into Lease’s voice studio was a big feather in my cap and is what ultimately set my sights on attending Clarke.
Becoming equally enamored with journalism along the way, I remained dedicated to my vocal pursuit, cut my teeth in local theater and eventually studied with a vocal coach affiliated with the Lyric Opera of Chicago. That, in turn, led to signing my first series of professional contracts, performing in Europe and settling into a career as a writer that allowed me to play in productions regionally, as well as on my home turf.
None of it would have been possible — not even my writing career — were it not for Lease. It was through him I learned that raw talent amounts to nothing without discipline and a pure love and dedication to your craft and the ability to connect genuinely with your audience.
This year, Lease celebrates his 60th year teaching. I represent one of many students that returns to the sage whenever I am in need of a “tune up,” a good venting session or an honest ear — and for more than just music.
At 81, Lease continues to train a new generation of young singers, from opera to Broadway-style belters, even adapting to virtual lessons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes,” John said of his time teaching. “But training a voice is always the same. It always comes down to a healthy technique, telling the story, knowing the music and communicating it.”
Not far from the tree
Lease drew inspiration from his uncle, Gus Lease, a singer and music professor for 71 years who continued to teach until age 93. He also produced “The Gus Lease Show,” performing on military bases throughout the world, in addition to performing with San Francisco Opera and as a soloist alongside a handful of orchestras.
“He gave me my first voice lessons when I was about 17 or 18,” Lease said.
From there, Lease pursued studies in music and drama, eventually attending Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. While there, he sang leading roles in the first operas the school produced and earned the coveted Elizabeth Sammons Opera Award.
While passionate about singing after graduation, another interest began to emerge: Teaching.
Lease began his education career in Lisbon, Iowa — the only music education opening in Iowa at the time, he recalled.
“I was teaching K-12 music,” Lease said, breaking into a laugh. “I loved K-6 and high school, but those middle school kids. They were something else.”
He also produced the school’s first musical, Lerner and Loewe’s “Brigadoon,” as well as smaller operettas, featuring the students.
From there, his teaching took him to Waukon, Iowa, for a year before landing at Dubuque’s Wahlert Catholic High School in 1965. Within one year, he took the reins of the school’s music department when another instructor fell ill.
It was during a summer break that Lease attended a workshop in Boys Town, Neb., of Roger Wagner and his legendary chorale. That ignited yet another interest in Lease for chorale singing.
“I learned so much about what made a good choir,” he said.
Returning to Wahlert, Lease’s work with the school’s vocal ensemble soon captured the attention of Sister Virginia Gaume, BVM, who invited Lease to work with the Clarke Loras Singers.
Clarke was an all-women’s school, while Loras was all men.
After completing master’s work in education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, an invitation to join Clarke’s music faculty awaited. However, only one year in to his time at the school, opportunity came knocking.
Still singing
Even while teaching — and married to wife and pianist Nancy, with two children — Lease never strayed from honing his craft.
A summer workshop in Rockford, Ill., with Bernard Taylor, former chairman of the voice department at the Juilliard School of Music, would yield an invitation to further Lease’s studies in New York.
“Mr. Taylor heard me sing and said, ‘We don’t have voices like that in New York,’” he said. “So, I took a leave of absence from Clarke, and we picked up and moved. Our days were filled with teaching, and our nights were filled with New York, when we’d go into the city for my lessons. Nancy would spend time driving around the block. It was very hard, but we survived.”
It also opened other doors.
While studying with Taylor, Lease came to the attention of Otto Guth, a respected vocal coach and pianist with ties to San Francisco Opera who ventured to New York during the winter to work with legendary Metropolitan Opera singers, such as Leontyne Price.
Those studies eventually led to Lease studying with renowned Italian conductor Carlo Moresco, the American Academy of Opera through New York City Opera and a Carnegie Hall debut.
“Maestro Moresco worked with very famous singers from La Scala,” Lease said. “What I sang was never right. I would get three or four notes into an aria, and he would say, ‘No. Again.’ It was very hard on me as a singer, but he had a beautiful way of teaching the bel canto style. I learned so much in those years — particularly about the school of Italian singing. It was wonderful.”
Nancy also found opportunities to play piano. Because she knew how to improvise at the keyboard, she often was called upon to accompany the ballet classes that Moresco’s wife — a dancer — taught, in addition to opera classes.
“Nancy has always been the backbone,” Lease said. “She propped me up. Without her, I would not be where I am. She’s the best wife, mother and teacher in her own right to this day.”
While Lease’s singing netted him an opportunity to take part in San Francisco Opera’s apprenticeship program, his values remained in check.
“The contract was for only one season, and with finances and everything else, I just couldn’t do that to my family,” Lease said. “Plus, we had a third kid on the way.”
Lease also felt a tug to return to teaching. The family returned to Iowa, and Lease picked up where he left off at Clarke.
At the helm of the Clarke Loras Singers, he toured the world, conducting the ensemble as they performed for Mother Theresa, Pope John Paul II’s visit to Iowa in 1979 and netting accolades throughout Europe, India, Israel, Japan, Russia and other countries.
After nearly 25 years conducting the school’s choir, Lease shifted to teaching voice exclusively. He remained at Clarke for 45 years, retiring in 2011 at age 72.
“I always wanted to teach,” Lease said. “I loved teaching. I still do. The youth give me youth. They’re so full of ideas.”
Making an impact
Though no longer singing — an illness impacted Lease’s voice — he continues to shape the next generation of vocalists at his home studio in Asbury, Iowa.
“John Lease transcends the instruction that he gives,” said Jacob Nuti, who studied with Lease as a high school student at Wahlert and now attends Illinois Wesleyan University, pursuing a degree in musical theater. “He is beyond dedicated to me as an artist and is always willing to talk and work. He’s been such an influential part of my artistic journey that I see him even beyond just an instructor but as family.”
Lease’s legacy also remains well-engrained in a host of seasoned singers.
Gerald Dolter also studied with Lease while a student at Wahlert, then at Clarke, before transferring to Indiana University’s prestigious school of music. He went on to win the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and enjoy a lengthy international career in opera.
Following closely in his mentor’s footsteps, Dolter is a professor of voice and director of Texas Tech University Opera Theatre. He also is the founder of Moonlight Musicals in Lubbock, Texas.
“That man means everything to me,” Dolter said. “John gave me the direction for my career and for the rest of my life. What always has impressed me with John is that he can listen to a voice and in 10 seconds spot what’s wrong and know how to fix it. He also knows everything there is to know about healthy singing. I’m 66, and I’m still singing just as good as I’ve ever sung. He also is where I learned the artistry behind singing. Even though I studied with other teachers throughout my life, everything John taught me has stayed with me for all these years.”
Frank McClain, who performed and directed professionally, in addition to having a lengthy career in arts administration — including as the executive and artistic director of Dubuque’s Grand Opera House — attended Clarke specifically to study with Lease.
“He gave me great training but was also a mentor, preparing me for life after college,” McClain said. “Trips to New York and the tours taken as a member of the then Clarke Loras Singers exposed me to the world and reinforced my desire to be a performer. After graduation, he continued to stay in touch, follow my career and has remains supportive of me personally to this day.”
For Jake Tebbe, director of instrumental music at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in Dubuque, Lease’s influence also has remained present.
“He taught me to strive to be my best, no matter what I was doing,” Tebbe said, who studied with Lease at Clarke. “He had a way of encouraging me that has come out many times throughout my years teaching my students. I find myself using some of the lessons he taught me with my students as well.”
Even for those who didn’t pursue performance as a career, Lease left an impression.
“I had enjoyed singing and performing since an early age, receiving many awards and recognition, but I knew a career as a professional vocalist might not be the direction for me,” said Matt Zelle, another of Lease’s Clarke students. “Following my sophomore year, he encouraged me to apply for a non-signing internship. He helped me secure an internship in arts administration which later led to my 20-plus year career managing world-renowned classical musicians. He taught he so many life skills I still use to this day, and he will always one of the greatest mentors in my life.”
Such also was the case for Andy Schroeder, who studied voice with John as a senior at Wahlert, then while at Clarke.
“I learned way more from John than just how to use my voice as an instrument,” said the vice president of Prenger Solutions Group in Dubuque. “He taught be about discipline. ‘Everyone can sing,” he said. ‘But to be great takes a lot of hard work.’ I have applied the lessons I learned in that Eliza Kelly studio to much of the work I’ve done. John leads by example. He has shown me what it takes to be a great performer but more importantly, what it means to be a great person.”
More than anything, Lease sets the tone for his students to be successful in life, using music as the means.
“John is one of those souls that was clearly put in this earth to teach, to connect and to inspire through music,” said Jillian Slade, who studied with Lease while a student at Dubuque Hempstead High School and today performs professionally. “His love for his generations of students knows no bounds. I will never forget, when I was in high school, John even went so far as to meet me in New York City to help me prep for a college audition and be by my side. I truly would not be where I am today without him.”