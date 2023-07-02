Father’s Day has already passed, but I wanted to share with you a letter that my father, Gary W. Moore, the founder of this column, wrote to me when I was a senior in high school.

He was an incredibly positive, energetic and loving individual. Defined by his aspirations rather than his past, he consistently set his sights on new goals and frequently achieved them.

Moore is a freelance columnist,

actor and CEO of CubeStream.