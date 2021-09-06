If your birthday is today: The changes you make will broaden your outlook. Expect information to surface that will give rise to new possibilities. A partnership will encourage you to make a move or lifestyle change conducive to using your attributes efficiently and allowing yourself more time to enjoy what life has to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Draw on the experience, and it will encourage you to initiate the changes that bring you closer to your goals. Explore what's available.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Work hard, play hard. Refuse to get bogged down in melodramas or other people's problems. Focus on your happiness and having a positive impact on others. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A change in a relationship with a peer will lead to questions regarding your background. Charm will get you much further ahead than causing a scene.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Productivity and progress are priorities. Don't believe or act on hearsay. Question anyone trying to push you in a direction you don't want to go.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep an open mind, but don't take an unnecessary risk. You'll gain more if you are conservative. Follow your dream.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Think matters through, and be secretive regarding your intentions until you have every detail taken care of and ready to launch. Don't let a sudden change someone makes disrupt your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A work-related change will encourage you to get involved in something that makes you feel passionate. Explore the possibilities, and gravitate toward people who share your concerns.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Maintain your position, integrity and reputation, and get back to what matters most to you. Pitch an idea to someone you enjoy working with, and together develop a plan and a personal arrangement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) How you handle others and the situations you face will determine the outcome. Put your energy into honoring the promises you make.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Envision the whole picture, view your cup as half full and embrace what life has to offer. Refuse to let trivial matters hold you back or ruin your day. Show honesty and integrity, not falsehoods.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stop talking and start doing, and you'll get the help you need to get things done. Put your energy where it counts, and the stability and confidence you gain will help you reach your dreams.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Consider what's happening economically, and initiate a move that will help you position yourself for new endeavors. Being modern is a necessity if you want to maintain your lifestyle.
