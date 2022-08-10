If your birthday is today: Don't waste time waiting for someone to come to your rescue. Take advantage of opportunities that develop. Please yourself instead of vying for other people's approval.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Someone will make you look bad if given a chance. Monitor any change to your earnings until you gain the financial comfort you desire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of attitude coupled with an aggressive, hands-on approach will help you build momentum. Change leads to personal happiness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Avoid getting involved in situations that ask too much of you or cause you to overreact or overindulge. Find a nice way to say no.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Observing how others react will give insight into how to go about your business. Romance will improve a personal connection.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Offer only what you know you can handle, and spend time with people who will stand up for you. Educational pursuits will help you modify your plans to fit trends.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Go over every detail and you will avoid unwanted surprises. Choose simplicity and moderation. Be yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Concentrate on personal improvements and looking and feeling your best. Ignore what others do or suggest if it doesn't fit your routine.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider how to amplify your skills, and you'll discover how to bring in extra cash. Be aware of financial trends that raise your profile.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Reach out to people you feel comfortable working with, and you'll form a group that will help you make a difference. Your determination will offer insights into alternatives to how you live.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Change the dynamics of a situation. If you want something, it's up to you to make it happen. Choose to live a healthy lifestyle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take a unique path, but be honest regarding the outcome. What you learn will help you differentiate between what you want and what you need. Put less pressure on yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) The help you offer others will not be in vain. Reach out and use life experience to encourage others to strive to reform or be their best. Those you help will reciprocate with love and gratitude.
