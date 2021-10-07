There are only 11 positions available for starters on a pro soccer team — and no one wants to be left on the bench when he’s worked so hard to make it to the Premier League. But some second-stringers have managed to become major substitute players. James Milner played for five teams and made 161 substitute appearances, the most of anyone in the league. Sometimes, substitutions can turn out OK — just not when it comes to dietary supplements claiming they’re substitutes for diabetes medications.
The FDA recently issued warning letters to 10 companies that market unapproved supplements to treat diabetes. Those products might be harmful — either because of the ingredients they contain or because your diabetes will worsen, as it’s ineffectively treated. One company that got the warning sells a product containing hydrolyzed collagen, milk thistle, bitter melon extract, alpha lipoic acid and cinnamon extract, which it claims helps reduce blood sugar levels, protects the pancreas and improves both your skin and joint pain. Can it also predict the weather?
For a list of the suspect products/companies, go to www.FDA.gov, search for “warning letters,” then search for “diabetes.” In the meantime, listen up: Type 2 diabetes can be prevented, reversed, even cured, if you walk daily (the goal is 10,000 steps per day) and adopt the healthy eating style in Dr. Mike’s book, “What to Eat When.” You also might need to take FDA-approved medications to stabilize your blood sugar. If you do, explore options with your doctor. There’s no substitute for safe, effective treatments.
