Today is Wednesday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2023. There are 123 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1861, Union Gen. John C. Fremont instituted martial law in Missouri and declared slaves there to be free. (However, Fremont’s emancipation order was countermanded by President Abraham Lincoln.)
• In 1941, during World War II, German forces approaching Leningrad cut off the remaining rail line out of the city.
• In 1945, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur arrived in Japan to set up Allied occupation headquarters.
• In 1963, the “Hot Line” communications link between Washington and Moscow went into operation.
• In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
• In 2021, the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war with the Taliban back in power, as Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 84. Actor-turned politician Ben Jones is 82. Actor John Kani is 81. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 80. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 80. Comedian Lewis Black is 75. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 72. Actor David Paymer is 69. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 66. Actor Michael Chiklis is 60. Actor Michael Michele is 57. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 52. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 52. Actor Cameron Diaz is 51. TV personality Lisa Ling is 50. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 49. Actor Raúl Castillo is 46. Actor Michael Gladis is 46. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 42. Former tennis player Andy Roddick is 41. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 38. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 37. Actor Johanna Braddy is 36. Actor Cameron Finley is 36.