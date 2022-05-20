If your birthday is today: Take pride in what you do and how you handle situations. Get in tiptop shape and set standards that help maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle. Listen to your heart, but use common sense.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) It's up to you to make things happen. Consider what makes you happy and implement a schedule that offers peace of mind.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Speak up, promote your intentions and concerns, and do your best to make a difference. Look for a unique way to use your skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention, pitch in and help, expand your circle and learn through observation. Consider how different relationships transform and evolve. Take the path that makes you happy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Speak from the heart. Don't offer false hope. Honesty will keep you out of trouble and prevent you from making unrealistic promises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Gain insight into what you can do on your budget. Reach out to someone you trust to keep your secrets. Do the needed work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Look at the bright side, be positive and use your charm and diplomacy to win favors. Put in the energy required to meet your expectations. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't play with fire. Leave well enough alone when dealing with a friend, relative or loved one. Bide your time, and work on personal growth and creative endeavors. Steer clear of trouble.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You'll gain insight into what's happening if you trust your instincts and rely on experience. Speak up and make your feelings and intentions clear. Do something to lift your spirits.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll regret a change or decision made under duress. Keep anyone who is pushy at arm's length. Stick close to home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take on a challenge that stimulates your mind, body and soul. Work quietly to raise your potential by doing something you enjoy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Do your part, and you'll make new connections. The information you gather now will help you make better decisions. Aim for stability.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Activate your resources and connect with people you know you can rely on to get things done. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way.
