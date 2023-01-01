Seven years ago, I got the idea in my head that one of my new year’s resolutions was going to finally be giving yoga a try.

To be honest, I think I initially just liked the excuse of buying fancy Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared yoga pants.

Email Megan at megan.gloss@thmedia.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.