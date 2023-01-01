Seven years ago, I got the idea in my head that one of my new year’s resolutions was going to finally be giving yoga a try.
To be honest, I think I initially just liked the excuse of buying fancy Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared yoga pants.
They’re pricy, but flattering and oh so comfy.
But I also was coming out of my first few months as an editor, and with that new title came new layers of stress and imposter syndrome. I figured laying down in a dark room and breathing could be a worthwhile antidote.
The first class I embarked upon was at a local hot yoga studio, and we did anything but lay down. I was pretty sure I was going to die — or maybe just throw up a little. But being the frugal person I am, I couldn’t pass up the free first week promotion that came with the class, and I stuck it out.
I now teach that class. And as my dear yoga teaching colleague and friend, Mae, often expresses, “I love that floor.” That safe and sacred studio space has since cradled me at my highest and lowest.
If I have gained anything from my time spent in downward facing dog — described as yoga’s “reset” or “resting pose” — it’s how to craft the new year’s resolution.
Yoga’s philosophy is that we already are whole and complete — not with more money, a better job, a significant other, a bigger home, a newer car, a thinner waistline, thicker hair, but just as we are. So more frequently, we refer to the resolution as “setting an intention,” and it’s something we often do at the beginning of a practice, mindfully reflecting on what we’re hoping to get out of — or let go of — in that time on our yoga mat.
Today marks the first day of a new year — a day that for many of us feels like an opportunity for a fresh start or for the discovery of new ways to grow.
At first glance, it would be easy for me to write off 2022 as a wretched collection of 365 days. However, downward facing dog has taught me otherwise.
After living almost two years cancer-free, my mom’s disease returned early in the year. And after being by her side through months of traumatic treatments, which ultimately failed, I also was by her side when she took her final breath late last summer.
There is something transformative and profound that occurs in perspective when you have been witness to such a brave journey and suffered such a loss. I think — at least I hope — I am emerging from it a more open and gracious version of myself.
Yoga and the community I’ve come into orbit with through it continues to have a lot to do with my ability to process, heal and consider 2022 as perhaps one of my finest opportunities in lessons, growth and love.
It also helped me to craft a few resolutions that might keep me — and perhaps you — on a positive track in the year ahead.
1. Spend more time in gratitude of your body and your health. Whether that translates to working out, giving your body the nourishment it needs through healthful food, sitting in a sauna, getting a massage or rolling out your yoga mat, take care of this vessel you’ve been given. But also, don’t be too hard on yourself. Life is too short not to treat yourself to a slice of cheesecake every once in awhile or indulge in a cheeseburger at a barbecue.
2. Spend less time worrying about others. We can spend a lot of time and energy fretting about why others are the way they are, or why they’ve treated us the way they have. Ultimately, the only actions and reactions we can control are our own. Just show up in the world as best you can. Your “best” might vary from time to time. So, give yourself — and others — some grace, too.
3. Spend more time doing the things you love. On my list, that includes creating, traveling, continuing to hone my mediocre cooking and baking skills.
4. Spend less time doing the things you don’t love. We’re all guilty of making plans we secretly hope cancel. So, why make them? If what you’re signing up for isn’t something you really need or want to do, don’t throw your energy at it.
5. And with that last one in mind, spend more time doing less. If the COVID-19 pandemic had one silver lining, is was that slowing down and doing nothing feels good and is necessary every once in awhile. Read that book. Binge that series. Stare at that wall.
And remember, you always have downward facing dog to reset.
Happy New Year.
