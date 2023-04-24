If your birthday is today: Actions and transparency will pay off this year. Opportunities may not be easy to find, but dedication to things that make you feel passionate and inspired will develop into something worthwhile. Let your instincts lead the way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pick up the pace, finish what you start and chat with people who can offer insight into a venture you want to pursue. Embrace something exciting that promises to enrich your life.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.