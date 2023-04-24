If your birthday is today: Actions and transparency will pay off this year. Opportunities may not be easy to find, but dedication to things that make you feel passionate and inspired will develop into something worthwhile. Let your instincts lead the way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pick up the pace, finish what you start and chat with people who can offer insight into a venture you want to pursue. Embrace something exciting that promises to enrich your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't be a sucker for a sob story. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Learn from experience.
Recommended for you
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Your suggestions will impact someone needing good advice. Don't hesitate to share your wisdom. A kind gesture will lead to a closer relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take the back roads if it will give you more time to digest what's happening around you. Your response to circumstances will be essential.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Address emotional issues before a situation spins out of control. Make changes to keep the peace. Be open regarding your intentions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep moving and stay fit. Don't give up or give in. Know what you want and be willing to say what's on your mind to ensure you get it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Someone who inspires you to do things your way will command your attention. Let your imagination lead the way. Set goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Protect your home and family. Avoid situations that rob you of your cash or squander your valuable time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make concessions that will please others and simplify your life. Focus on your loved ones. Don't share personal info with colleagues.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Discipline will make your life easier. Concentrate on getting things done. A proactive approach will have the most influence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put more effort into bringing in cash. Look for other outlets for your skills and services. Avoid health risks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let someone play with your emotions. Take time to determine what's true. A change at home may be trying, but the results you get will pay off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.