“The Real Housewives of Potomac,” 7 p.m.
on BRAVO
In the new episode, “Unanswered Questions,” after scrambling to find the missing Katie, the women are shocked to discover her whereabouts. Meanwhile, Karen gives the group a crash course in a unique technique, while Gizelle wages a futile battle against Mother Nature.
“Serengeti,” 7 p.m. on Discovery, Animal Planet
The rainy season poses a host of challenges to many species of the Serengeti, but the new episode, “Exodus,” finds the dry season reigning over the animals of the region. Accordingly, a busy waterhole becomes a death trap for many in the local herds.
“Fear the Walking Dead,” 8 p.m. on AMC
Determined to find a safe and permanent home that will be a haven for the convoy, Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) finds herself strangely drawn to a synagogue, where she meets a rabbi who has been surviving strictly by his wits in the new episode, “Ner Tamid.” Meanwhile, Sarah and Dwight (Mo Collins, Austin Amelio) confront some unexpected foes. Lennie James also stars.
“Murder in the Thirst,” 8 p.m. on BET
A new episode called, “Who Killed the Palm Beach Princess?” chronicles the life and violent death of socialite Lita McClinton, who enjoys living large in a Florida mansion until a shooter disguised as a delivery man guns her down. The investigation that ensues takes nearly 20 years and leads detectives into an exclusive but sordid world of money and rampant infidelity.
“What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage,” 8:30 p.m. on Fox
Fred Savage wraps up season 1 of his “faux aftershow” with a finale called, “Havenbrook,” which finds his character facing every superfan’s nightmare: His favorite TV show, “The Flare,” is canceled. Where similarly devoted viewers might have the luxury of quietly crying into their beer, however, Fred faces a greater challenge: He must try to shift gears to talk about a new (and equally fictional) teen drama “Havenbrook.” Ron Funches and former WWE wrestler Paige guest star.