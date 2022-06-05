Hardcover Fiction
1. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
2. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
3. Either/Or, Elif Batuman, Penguin Press
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
6. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
8. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
10. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
11. Book of Night, Holly Black, Tor
12. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
13. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
14. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
15. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
3. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
7. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
8. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World, Carlo Rovelli, Riverhead Books
9. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
10. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
11. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
12. The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress, Andy Baraghani, Lorena Jones Books
13. The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
14. Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, Selma Blair, Knopf
15. His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, Robert Samuels, Toluse Olorunnipa, Viking
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
9. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
10. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
12. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
13. The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams, Ballantine
14. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
15. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
7. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, Andrea Elliott, Random House
8. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
10. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
11. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
13. Under the Banner of Heaven, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
14. Gender Queer: A Memoir, Maia Kobabe, Oni Press
15. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
7. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
10. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
3. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
6. The Marvellers (Marvellerverse #1), Dhonielle Clayton, Khadijah Khatib (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
9. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
11. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
12. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
14. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
15. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin
Young Adult
1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
10. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
14. A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) (An Indies Introduce Title), Judy I. Lin, Feiwel & Friends
15. Bravely, Maggie Stiefvater, Disney Press
Children’s Illustrated
1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick
6. Lizzy and the Cloud, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
8. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney
10. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
13. Moo, Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
14. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
15. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Graham Howells (Illus.), Scholastic
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
