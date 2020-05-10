HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
2. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
3. If It Bleeds, Stephen King, Scribner
4. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday
5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
8. Redhead by the Side of the Road, Anne Tyler, Knopf
9. The End of October, Lawrence Wright, Knopf
10. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt
11. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
12. Simon the Fiddler, Paulette Jiles, Morrow
13. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
14. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
15. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
3. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Doubleday
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
6. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Hell and Other Destinations, Madeleine Albright, Harper
8. Korean Dream, Hyun Jin Preston Moon, Morgan James Publishing
9. Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire, Jen Hatmaker, Thomas Nelson
10. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
11. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
12. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
13. Front Row at the Trump Show, Jonathan Karl, Dutton
14. The Last Book on the Left, Ben Kissel, et al., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
15. Dining In, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage
6. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
10. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
12. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark
13. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel, Picador
14. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage
15. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage
2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
3. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
4. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin
6. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
7. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
8. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
10. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
11. Unorthodox, Deborah Feldman, S&S
12. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
13. The Story of More, Hope Jahren, Vintage
14. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
15. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
4. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
5. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
6. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
7. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
8. The Stand, Stephen King, Anchor
9. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
10. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick
2. The List of Things That Will Not Change, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Lamb Books
3. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
4. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
5. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
7. James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin Books
8. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick
9. Echo Mountain, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
12. Prairie Lotus, Linda Sue Park, Clarion Books
13. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
14. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
15. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
3. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. They Went Left, Monica Hesse, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto, George M. Johnson, Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR)
8. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
10. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
12. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
13. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
14. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
15. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
3. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
5. A Book for Escargot, Dashka Slater, Sydney Hanson (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR)
6. Press Here, Herve Tullet, Chronicle Books
7. Grandma’s Gardens, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Carme Lemniscates (Illus.), Philomel Books
8. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
9. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
10. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion
11. The Lorax, Dr. Seuss, Random House
12. The Gruffalo, Julia Donaldson, Puffin
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
14. Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss, Random House
15. Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site, Sherri Duskey Rinker, Tom Lichtenheld (Illus.), Chronicle Books
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
5. Mercy Watson (hardcover and paperback), Kate DiCamillo, Chris Van Dusen (Illus.), Candlewick
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
9. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick