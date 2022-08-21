Looking back at the number of fictional newspapers I was exposed to growing up, it would have been shocking if I ended up in any other field of work.
From the top-tier Daily Planet and Daily Bugle (Superman and Spider-Man, respectively) to the less than journalistically stellar New York Inquirer (“Citizen Kane”), print media was bound to soak into my very being.
When a colleague who had been in the news business for decades retired a few years back, he cited the Daily Planet — as portrayed in the George Reeves-starring “Adventures of Superman” TV series — as inspiration. His hero from that show as a child? Not Clark Kent. Instead, he cited the venerable newsman Perry White.
These musings came to a head recently while listening to one of my favorite podcasts, “Dev Game Club,” where two long-time game developers play through classic games and discuss them. It’s similar to a book club, where listeners are encouraged to play along, episode to episode.
Their most recent choice for discussion is the classic “SimCity 2000.” Originally released in 1993, it’s one of those games that’s more of a toolbox of interesting toys and levers than a traditional game with levels or scores. “Minecraft” would be an apt modern comparison point.
Also, for one young later-to-become-columnist, it was a milestone not unlike Perry White exclaiming, “Great Caesar’s ghost!” I once spent too many hours meticulously designing and building a perfectly symmetrical city just to satisfy a strange urge I woke up with one day.
And, I had yet to play along with the hosts. Why not give it a go?
And wow, the newspaper in that game. It wasn’t what I expected to jump out at me, but suddenly I was transported back to the early 1990s via digital journalism.
The newspaper would pop up every once in a while in game, featuring articles that often reflected recent events and trends in the city you were managing. Each issue would have several clickable stories where you could read the first few paragraphs.
With tongue firmly placed in cheek — and with some Mad Libs-style word insertions — the entertainment value is through the roof. They dip into a strange mirror world of news stories that’s similar to “The Onion” but slightly more unhinged.
A few highlights — edited for brevity and courtesy of The “SimCity 2000” Newspaper Project at tinyurl.com/mrywrwcy — follow. (The city name would be replaced with whatever you had named your city.)
Monster Frightens Atlanta
“Efforts to stomp the monster by state and local authorities failed and avid scientists attempted to use their smoothly created electronic ant to stop the creature.
“’We really thought the electronic ant would work,’ observed Dr. Leila Schneider.”
Toxic tornado only injures 4,400
“Among the more significant edifices obliterated were the supply depot, as well as the adored piranha statue, gifted to Houston by Houston, earlier this year.
“Local law enforcement personnel were forced to dress extra nice for their statement.”
Safe avenues
“In a SimNation poll, Flint ranked 145th in burglary.
“’Cripes are we ever pleased at this nice news,’ commented police chief Michael Scirica, ‘and don’t think we’re gonna stop here. Flint has its eye on murder as well.’
“When asked his opinion, the mayor blurted, ‘I like it.’ He later averred, ‘Please don’t quote me on that.’”
Pizza in 3 hours
“One SimNational pizza chain has changed its promise because it couldn’t deliver on its old one. Rather than promising that customers’ pizza would be free if not delivered in 30 minutes, Dominators says you have to pay no matter when it arrives.
“’The policy was just killing us!’ exclaimed Dominators’ president, Andrea Lloyd. ‘In other cities, delivering in 30 minutes isn’t a problem, but in Tigerville, we just can’t do it. We’ve been averaging 611 free pizzas a night.’”
While it might have been more of a sign of what not to do once I found myself wielding a reporter’s notebook, it’s definitely a highlight of those burgeoning, coming-of-age years.
And, it’s my goal now to get someone to blurt out, “I like it,” before I retire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.