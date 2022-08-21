Looking back at the number of fictional newspapers I was exposed to growing up, it would have been shocking if I ended up in any other field of work.

From the top-tier Daily Planet and Daily Bugle (Superman and Spider-Man, respectively) to the less than journalistically stellar New York Inquirer (“Citizen Kane”), print media was bound to soak into my very being.

Email Anthony at tony.frenzel@thmedia.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.