Allen Sutton recently loaded 30 pounds of ribs atop a massive grill, preparing them Cajun style.
He describes them as “sweet with a little bit of heat” and after roasting the slabs at 254 degrees for four hours, the meat practically falls off the bone.
A chef at Milk House Artisan Eatery, Baked Goods & Catering in Dubuque, Sutton has been grilling for more than 35 years — ever since his dad gave him his first smoker.
“A light bulb went off, and it’s still shining bright,” he said. “I just enjoy feeding people.”
Sutton makes chicken, brisket, turkey or ribs at the Dubuque eatery every week, seasoning them with flavors like Jamaican jerk, sweet and sassy and oak.
While his meats contain a zing of spice, he makes sure they are not too hot, especially for the Midwesterner’s sensitive palate.
But preparing a tasty and healthy meal over the grill does not require fancy equipment, nor years of experience.
Anyone can do it if they have a goal, Sutton said.
Making a purchase
The search for a grill can be overwhelming, as there are a range of styles and models to choose from.
“What do you want this grill to do for you?” asked Cody Christ, assistant manager of Steve’s Ace Hardware. “Are you looking to get by three or four seasons, or are you looking for a grill to last you the next 10 years?”
Generally, the models at a higher price point will last longer, he said.
But just as important to consider is the style of cooking.
Aside from the gas and classic charcoal options, growing in popularity is the egg style grill and smoker.
“Basically, this is like your Cadillac,” Christ said. “It’s going to do pretty much everything you want.”
Another trend is the hardwood pellet style grill, which can smoke meat with just the plugging in of an electric cord and the push of a button.
“The fun thing is you’ve got all your different flavors of pellets,” he said.
But a chef does not have to give up on a basic $90 charcoal model. A pile of Kingsford charcoal briquettes doused in lighter fluid can leave a harsh chemical taste, but a natural charcoal ignited by a fire starter can improve meat flavors dramatically, Christ said.
Staying healthy
Amy Cordingley, a Dubuque
Hy-Vee dietitian, noted that a person can cook an entire meal on the grill, leaving one with a balanced, healthy plate.
“Just don’t think about meat when you’re grilling,” she said. “You can grill pretty much any vegetable and fruits, too.”
But meat deserves special attention, for it can contain harmful pathogens.
To ensure meats are safe, each must be cooked to a sufficient internal temperature. Different kinds of meat require different temperatures.
“When in doubt, grab a food thermometer and check it,” Cordingley said.
But there are risks to overcooking, too.
Charring the outside of a cut is linked to increased cancer risk, but the risk can be reduced by using a marinade and leaner pieces.
Additionally, chefs should consider fat content when grilling.
Chicken and fish generally are healthier options, but even burgers can be cooked with lean ground beef.
Cordingley recommends using beef with an 80/20 fat content instead of a 93/7.
Meaty tips
The secret to grilling a great burger is to lock the moisture inside, Sutton said.
He recommends first allowing the ground beef to warm to room temperature, then mixing in a seasoning blend. Additionally, for every 10 pounds of meat, Sutton adds a quarter- to a half-cup of cold water and one egg.
He forms the meat into patties and lets them sit until they glisten.
If using a charcoal model, Sutton lets the coals burn until they turn white before placing the patties on the grill. Their placement matters, too. He recommends adding the meat alongside but not directly over the hot coals.
To infuse a smoky flavor, Sutton adds a small piece of oak or hickory wood to the coals so that it smolders.
When using a gas grill, he wraps the wood in foil, pokes holes through the top of the package and places it directly atop the grilling surface.
“I’m not going to give you taste. I’m going to give you flavor,” Sutton said. “Anyone can do taste. But flavor says, ‘Wow, how long have you been doing this?’”